Teenage boy seriously injured Toronto shooting that ended with crash

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital after the car he was in was struck by gunfire during a chase that ended with a crash in Toronto overnight.

Toronto police say that at 12:06 a.m., they were made aware of a chase where the driver of one vehicle was chasing another in the area of Finch and Driftwood avenues.

An occupant of the chase vehicle fired shots into a second vehicle, which then crashed into a fence and flipped over.

The suspect then fled the scene.

The driver of the victim vehicle, reportedly a 13-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital trauma centre with serious injuries.

Officers searched the scene but failed to locate the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call 31 Division.