Teenage boy taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle in Airdrie

A 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital Friday night after being struck by a vehicle.

The incident took place around 8 p.m. in Airdrie, on 8 Street N.W. near Veterans Blvd.

The boy suffered was taken to hospital by ambulance in non-life threatening condition, RCMP confirmed.

No other information was available at the time.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is received.