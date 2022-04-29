Teenage boys charged in stabbing of Scarborough high school student

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged following the stabbing of a Toronto high school student earlier this week, Toronto police say.

The male student had just been dismissed from school at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute on Monday afternoon, in the Birchmount and Kingston roads area, when he reportedly became involved in a fight with two other boys outside the school.

One of the three was stabbed by the two others and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The principal of Birchmount Park Collegiate told parents in a letter that his injuries were not serious.

Investigators said they were initially looking for three suspects who fled the scene immediately after the incident.

On Wednesday, police say they took at 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy into custody.

Both were charged with assault, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous and carrying a concealed weapon.

Neither suspect can be identified, per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Both boys appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on Friday morning.