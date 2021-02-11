An 18-year-old is facing a charge of stunt driving after being spotted speeding 213 kilometres an hour on a busy road in Ottawa’s west-end.

On Twitter, Ottawa police Sgt. Craig Roberts said officers clocked the G2 driver at 213 kilometres an hour along Woodroffe Avenue, just north of Fallowfield Road, Thursday morning. The teen was driving a Hyundai Veloster Coupe.

Dear parents of the 18yr old G2 driver clocked at 213km/h along Woodroffe Ave earlier today; your child has proven themselves "just not ready" for the privilege of driving. Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy. pic.twitter.com/weddKarYfj

“Dear parents of the 18-year-old G2 driver clocked at 213 km/h along Woodroffe Avenue earlier today; your child has proven themselves ‘just not ready’ for the privilege of driving,” said Roberts.

“Unbelievable level of irresponsibility that could easily have resulted in a life-altering tragedy.”

The speed limit on Woodroffe Avenue, north of Fallowfield, is 80 kilometres an hour.

In addition to the stunt driving charge, the driver's licence is suspended for one week and the vehicle is impounded for seven days.