Teenage girl arrested following altercation involving knife near N.B. school: RCMP

A teenage girl has been arrested following an altercation Tuesday outside a school in Oromocto, N.B.

RCMP say they responded to a report of an altercation involving a knife in a field outside Oromocto High School around 12:30 p.m. According to police, the altercation ended before police arrived on scene.

Officials say three girls had minor injures. They were assessed by medical staff before being released to return home.

RCMP say they obtained videos of the incident as part of their investigation and arrested one of the girls involved on Wednesday. She was later released and is scheduled to appear in Fredericton Provincial Court at a later date.

"At this time, we believe this to be an isolated incident," said Sgt. Jean-François Martel in a news release.

RCMP say the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.