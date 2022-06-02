Teenage girl charged after threat made to Hamilton school

A 14-year-old girl has been charged after a threat was made at a Hamilton school.

On Wednesday, police said they were investigating several threats made against schools in the area. They released few details about the threats, but letters to parents from the Hamilton-Wentworth District School Board said that at least one threat was "related to a shooting" and in another incident a pellet gun was confiscated.

“A student brought a pellet gun into our school, which is strictly prohibited,” the letter said.

“The item was not used. Students were not in danger. Staff addressed the situation immediately and followed safe schools protocols. Police attended our school to provide support.”

On Thursday, police said that additional threats have been made at other schools.

"The threats are similar and involve written messages within the school buildings," officials said.

Police say a teenage girl was charged with mischief after threats were made at St. Jean de Brebeuf, a Catholic secondary school near Rymal Road and Upper Sherman Avenue.

"Police take incidents like these extremely seriously and will continue to work closely with the school boards to help identify the individuals responsible and lay the appropriate criminal charges where a suspect(s) is identified," officials said in a news release issued Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 905-546-4925.