Teenage girl in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary
A teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.
The incident took place around 7:35 p.m., around Bay Ridge Drive and 90 Avenue S.W.
EMS and Calgary police confirmed that a teenage girl was taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition. No other patients were transported to hospital.
This is a developing story...
ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on Bay Ridge Dr and 90 Ave SW. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads— YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) April 15, 2021