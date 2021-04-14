Teenage girl in serious condition after being struck by vehicle in southwest Calgary

A teenager is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in southwest Calgary.

The incident took place around 7:35 p.m., around Bay Ridge Drive and 90 Avenue S.W.

EMS and Calgary police confirmed that a teenage girl was taken to Foothills hospital in serious condition. No other patients were transported to hospital.

This is a developing story...

ALERT: Emergency services have been called to help a pedestrian involved in an incident on Bay Ridge Dr and 90 Ave SW. Please go slow and watch for fellow Calgarians.. #yyctraffic #yycroads