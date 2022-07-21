Teenage girls allegedly vandalize playground with hair dye

On July 16 Middlesex County OPP responded to a mischief complaint at a playground in Komoka.

Video surveillance from the night before showed two teenage girls allegedly vandalizing the washrooms and equipment with colourful hair dye.

At this time police do not have an estimate for the damages incurred.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact contact London-Middlesex Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS)