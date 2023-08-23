Teenage pedestrian in critical condition following north Edmonton collision
Edmonton police are investigating a Tuesday afternoon collision on the city's north end that saw a teenage girl sent to hospital in critical condition.
Officers at 2:45 p.m. arrived at the scene of the collision between the 15-year-old pedestrian and a Chevrolet Silverado truck at 117 Avenue and 97 Street.
Reports to police said the truck was travelling in one of two southbound lanes on 97 Street while a transit bus was stopped in the other lane at 117 Avenue. They said the girl was walking across 97 Street on the north side of the intersection when she was hit.
Paramedics treated her on scene and took her to hospital in critical condition. The male driver of the truck remained on scene with police.
Edmonton police's major collision investigations team has taken over the case.
Police have not yet laid charges.
Anyone who may have witnessed the collision is asked to contact Edmonton police at 780-423-4567, or Crime Stoppers anonymously by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online at pstips.com/250.
-
U.S. father and son inundated with chips and ketchup after famed road trip to CanadaWithin days of an American father-son duo returning home from a road trip to the homeland of ketchup chips, dozens of Heinz bottles arrived on their doorstep.
-
Northern Ont. suspect charged with making threats also charged with arsonA 38-year-old suspect in Kirkland Lake has been charged with setting a fire in July, and for making drunken threats in August.
-
'Completely unbelievable': B.C. tenant facing eviction doubts landlord's daughter wants cramped basementVancouver resident Crystal Cornthwaite has been told her landlord’s daughter wants to move into the basement apartment where she currently pays below market rent – an eviction scenario advocates say has become increasingly common since B.C. made renovictions more difficult.
-
Frequent rainfall has some taking strong measures to keep mosquitoes awayWith hot and rainy conditions taking over the summer season in Windsor-Essex, some are taking strong measures to keep the mosquitoes away — particularly those who want to enjoy their backyards.
-
Local organizations are calling on Londoners to donate school supplies to students in needIt’s that time of year again, when students head back to class and parents stock up on back-to-school supplies. But for many households, the rising cost of living has made the process more difficult.
-
Police investigate two similar HRM gas station robberiesHalifax Regional Police are investigating two recent robberies, one at the Irving Circle K Convenience Store on Inglis Street in Halifax on Monday night.
-
Saskatoon great grandmother has been driving school buses for over 45 yearsOrleen Smith has been driving school buses since 1976 and has no plans to retire from the industry.
-
'It's spying': CN accused by union of secretly tracking employee's locationThe union representing Canadian National railway employees alleges CN has been monitoring the whereabouts of a train operator outside of work hours through a company-issued tablet.
-
Alberta Utilities Commission says it will still process applications during renewables moratoriumThe Alberta Utilities Commission has clarified how it intends to implement the UCP government's moratorium on wind and solar energy development.