Brantford police are looking into an incident that left a 17-year-old girl seriously hurt from a gunshot wound.

According to a news release, it happened around 3 a.m. in the area of Waterloo and Pearl Streets.

Police say the victim was first taken to Brantford General Hospital before being transferred to a regional trauma centre.

The girl's injuries are considered serious, but officials add that she is in stable condition.

A police presence is expected to be in the Waterloo and Pearl Street area for the next few hours.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Brantford Police Service.