Teenager, 16, charged for online threats at east-end high school

Ottawa Police have charged a teenager for online threats made to Louis-Riel Public Secondary School in Ottawa's east-end.

Police said in a news release on Wednesday that officers responded to verbal and online threats made towards the school at the 1600 block of Bearbrook Road on Dec. 1 and Dec. 3.

Following an investigation, police charged a 16-year-old with:

Utter threats to cause death

Convey false information with intent to harm

Police say there was no evidence that any other school was named in the threats.

Online shooting threats were also reported earlier in the week at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans. The threats were said to have circulated on social media but the nature of the threats and their origin were unclear.

In a letter to parents on Monday, Garneau Catholic High School officials said they believed other students at other boards had received similar threats, but police have not connected any of the cases.

The teen is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police say they are continuing to respond to all criminal incidents involving schools and is in constant communication with school staff regarding safety issues and concerns.

Louis-Riel serves approximately 1000 students for the Blackburn Hamlet neighbourhood in the east-end.