Teenager, 16, taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crashing motorcycle: RCMP
CTVNewsAtlantic.ca writer
Leigha Farnell
A 16-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash in Spectacle Lake, N.S.
Around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, the Lunenburg District RCMP responded to a motorcycle collision on Highway 3.
Once police arrived, officers learned that a motorcycle, which was travelling northbound, left the roadway and collided with a guardrail.
Police say the driver, a 16-year-old, was ejected from the motorcycle. The rider was taken to hospital via Lifeflight with life-threatening injuries.
Highway 3 was shut down for about two hours while investigators gathered evidence.
According to police, the motorcycle was seized for further investigation and inspection.
The investigation is ongoing.
