Teenager abducted at knifepoint and sexually assaulted: Winnipeg police

The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a teenage girl was abducted and sexually assaulted on Sunday evening.

According to police, the teenager was walking in the 3000 block of Portage Avenue when she was abducted at knifepoint.

Police allege the suspect took her to an undisclosed location where she was repeatedly sexually assaulted over several hours.

The teenager eventually escaped and used a passerby’s phone to call police.

The sex crimes unit investigated and identified a suspect.

A 40-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with several offences including kidnapping and three counts of sexual assault with a weapon. He is in custody.