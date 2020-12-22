Delta Police are searching for a male teenager after two children were allegedly sexually assaulted on the grounds of a school.

In a release, police say the children were playing at South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen on Sunday afternoon and the assault happened between 3-3:30 pm.

“The children reported that a male teenager had been hanging out in the same area as them at the school. He then approached the children and started interacting with them. He allegedly tried to grab them by their arms, before touching the boys in a sexual manner,” the release said.

The suspect is described as an Asian male, aged 15-18 and was wearing a red jacket.

Police say “significant” resources have been involved in the investigation so far.

Delta Police spokesperson Cris Leykauf said they’re interested in speaking with a group of people that were playing basketball nearby, it’s believed they may have spoken to the suspect.

“We understand news such as this is very concerning to parents and that’s why we wanted to get this information out quickly. Police just finished conducting a number of key interviews,” Leykauf said.

Anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to call Delta Police.