Teenager among those facing charges for break and enter: Winnipeg police

Police have arrested and charged two people, including a 14-year-old male, in connection with a break and enter Sunday morning.

Just before 2:20 a.m. police, along with the RCMP, were called to 500 block of Glenway Avenue, which is on the border of Winnipeg and East St. Paul, for reports that three people were going through a shed and one of them may be armed with a rifle.

When police arrived they were told by a driver that the people went into a backyard.

The K9 unit was called in and police said they found the three people, all in different locations.

One was found beside a shed in the 500 block of Emerson Avenue, another was in a yard in the 700 block of Glenway Avenue and the last one was found hiding under some steps at a home in the 700 block of Glenway Avenue.

Police were able to recover stolen property and also found two air rifles.

Winnipeg police have charged Brandan James Jackson, 22, from Winnipeg with break, enter and theft, possessing a weapon, using an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence and failing to comply with a probation order.

He remains in custody.

A 14-year-old male from Winnipeg is also facing the same charges and he was released on an undertaking.

The third person was released without charges.

None of the charges have been proven in court.