Teenager arrested following alleged online threat to Portage la Prairie school

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after he allegedly posted a threat to a Portage la Prairie school online.

On Wednesday at approximately 9 p.m., RCMP received information about a social media post that showed a male youth holding a firearm and allegedly threatening staff and students at Portage Collegiate Institute (PCI).

The Portage la Prairie School Division previously said an Instagram post contained a threat of a shooting at PCI.

An investigation was launched, and a 14-year-old from Portage la Prairie was arrested and is facing a charge of uttering threats.

The teen was later released for a court date, scheduled for April 13, 2022. Charges against the 14-year-old have not been proven in court.

According to Mounties, the firearm in the photo was seized, and was confirmed to be a BB gun.

RCMP continues to investigate, and further arrests are possible.