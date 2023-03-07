Teenager arrested for DUI in Barrie drive-thru after striking post

A 17-year-old faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence after police say the teenager struck a post in a Barrie drive-thru.

According to police, the Angus teen was at a Bayfield Street fast-food restaurant on Sunday around 2 a.m. when officers were called to the scene.

They say the young driver was arrested after officers determined alcohol was a factor in the collision.

Police served the teen with a 90-day driver's licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded at the owner's expense.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court later this month to answer to the impaired driving and "a number of Provincial Offences Act charges."