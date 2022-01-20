Teenager arrested in Kitchener mugging
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has arrested a 15-year-old Kitchener youth after an incident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the area of Strasburg Road and Block Line Road in Kitchener.
Police received reports of a robbery in the area at around 3:20 p.m., WRPS said in a media release.
The accused approached the victim with a knife and demanded personal belongings. He then stabbed the victim before taking items and fleeing the area on foot, police said.
The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 15-year-old accused was arrested and charged with robbery with a weapon and two counts of failure to comply with court orders. He was held in custody for a bail hearing.
Police ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about it to contact the service at 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Sudbury police release crime stats from 2021The Sudbury Police Service Board met Wednesday morning and presented a report from the police service on crime statistics from 2021.
-
Sergei Bobrovsky has 40-save shutout as Florida Panthers rout Edmonton Oilers 6-0Sergei Bobrovsky made 40 saves for his first shutout of the season as the Florida Panthers defeated the ice-cold Edmonton Oilers 6-0 on Thursday.
-
Dog rescues herself from Bow RiverA black lab got loose from her dog walker in Baker Park Thursday and gave everyone a scare when she ran out onto the ice on the Bow River.
-
3 more COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes on Vancouver IslandThree residents of Fir Park Village in Port Alberni have tested positive, as have four residents each at The Summit and Parkwood Court long-term care homes in Victoria.
-
Hearing loud popping or cracking from your walls? Experts say truss uplift is to blameWith fluctuating warm then cold temperatures, homeowners around the city have been hearing loud banging and cracking from their walls and attics.
-
Sault Area Hospital tests caregiver ID programSault Area Hospital has piloted an identification program for caregivers that aims to improve communication between caregivers and medical professionals across the province.
-
Greater Victoria gyms and fitness centres reopen after month-long COVID-19 shutdownAfter being closed for almost a month due a provincial health order aimed at preventing the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, gyms and fitness centres in Greater Victoria have reopened.
-
'A massive backlog': Recycling and garbage pickup weeks behind in the Capital RegionA massive backlog of recycling and garbage pickup is happening in the Capital Regional District, with a combination of staff shortages due to COVID-19, equipment failures and bad weather to blame.
-
Alberta premier says rapid test 'nationalism' complicating procurementAlberta's premier says rapid test nationalism is contributing to procurement difficulties, as the Omicron-fuelled fifth wave is increasing higher demand for testing.