Teenager beaten, robbed of his shoes in Kamloops, RCMP say
Police in Kamloops say four masked suspects attacked a teenager and stole his shoes in a city park Monday night.
The incident happened in McArthur Island Park on the city's North Shore. According to a news release from Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to the area around 9:20 p.m. after "a man in his late teens reported walking across the soccer field near the golf course, when he was allegedly confronted by four people and beaten with weapons."
"The masked culprits took his red and black shoes, then ran toward Holt Street beach," police said in their statement, adding that the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Mounties said their investigation has led them to believe there may have been other people in the park who witnessed the attack.
"Those people are encouraged to please contact police as soon as possible," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in the release.
Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-10303.
-
Male found dead in SUV, Edmonton homicide detectives on the casePolice are looking for help in the suspicious death of a male found dead in a vehicle in northwest Edmonton Wednesday morning.
-
Police release photos of man accused of sexual assault in North York over the weekendToronto police are searching for a man who allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in North York on Sunday.
-
Man assaulted aboard TTC subway train: Toronto policeA male victim has been assaulted in an altercation aboard a TTC subway train, Toronto police say.
-
N.S. regulator gathers info on Ozempic prescriptions written to U.S. patientsAfter British Columbia singled out a Nova Scotia practitioner for writing thousands of Ozempic prescriptions to Americans through pharmacies in metro Vancouver, officials in Nova Scotia began looking into the matter.
-
Woman hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being hit by vehicle in East Vancouver: VPDA 40-year-old woman is in critical condition in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in East Vancouver Tuesday night.
-
RCMP arrest 5 while executing search warrant at Wet'suwet'en protest campRCMP officers executed a search warrant at a protest camp on Wet'suwet'en traditional territory near the under-construction Coastal GasLink pipeline Wednesday.
-
Man stabbed in brawl on York University campus: policeToronto police are investigating after a brawl on York University’s campus led to a man’s stabbing.
-
Kitchener man facing multiple weapons charges, police sayA 27-year-old Kitchener man is facing two dozen charges, including possession of a restricted firearm with ammo, after being arrested on an outstanding warrant, according to Waterloo regional police.
-
Edmonton space start-up looking to the stars as it prepares for first satellite launchAn Edmonton-based company will launch its first satellite into space early next month, an achievement it hopes will help cement the emerging sector in the city.