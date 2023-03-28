Teenager beaten, robbed of his shoes in Kamloops, RCMP say

Police in Kamloops say four masked suspects attacked a teenager and stole his shoes in a city park Monday night.

The incident happened in McArthur Island Park on the city's North Shore. According to a news release from Kamloops RCMP, officers were called to the area around 9:20 p.m. after "a man in his late teens reported walking across the soccer field near the golf course, when he was allegedly confronted by four people and beaten with weapons."

"The masked culprits took his red and black shoes, then ran toward Holt Street beach," police said in their statement, adding that the victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mounties said their investigation has led them to believe there may have been other people in the park who witnessed the attack.

"Those people are encouraged to please contact police as soon as possible," said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, in the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000 and cite file number 2023-10303.