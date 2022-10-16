Teenager broke up attempted abduction in Port Alberni, RCMP say

Mounties in Port Alberni are looking to speak with a teenage boy who they say stopped an attempted abduction in the city last week.

The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 on Bishop Avenue near John Howitt Elementary School, according to a news release from Port Alberni RCMP.

At that time, police said, "an unknown man grabbed onto a 10-year-old girl and told her to come with him."

"A teenaged boy intervened and pushed the man away and may have obtained a photo," police said in their release.

The girl was able to get home safely and police were contacted, but investigators have not been able to identify or speak to the teen.

"Both the RCMP and the family are grateful for the teenager's actions in helping the victim," said Const. Richard Johns, in the release.

"However, we have yet to identify this Good Samaritan, and we'd like to speak to them and obtain any photos or details that they may have."

Police described the suspect in the case as a "taller" white man in his 30s or 40s. He was wearing black pants, a grey T-shirt, white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Anyone who was in the area where the incident occurred and saw the suspect or has dash cam video should contact Port Alberni RCMP, police said.