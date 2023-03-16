Teenager charged after youths threatened with knife in Dartmouth: police

Halifax Regional Police has charged a 17-year-old after they say a group of youth was threatened with a knife in Dartmouth, N.S.

Police responded to the 0-100 block of Alderney Drive around 2 p.m. Wednesday after receiving a report that a youth had allegedly threatened a group of youth and brandished a knife.

Police say a 17-year-old was arrested a short distance away and two knives were seized.

The teenager was charged with:

assault with a weapon

uttering threats

possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace

fail to comply with an undertaking

The teen is scheduled to appear in Halifax youth court at a later date.