Teenager charged following alleged threat to Manitoba school: RCMP

A 17-year-old boy has been charged by Manitoba RCMP after he allegedly threatened a school in Ile-Des-Chenes.

According to RCMP, officers with the St-Pierre-Jolys attachment received a report on June 3 that a note was found at École/Collège Régional Gabrielle-Roy in Ile-des-Chenes. The contents of the note were construed as “threatening in nature,” RCMP said, adding it indicated there could be an incident that would occur at the high school on Monday, June 6.

RCMP said officers investigated over the weekend in partnership with the Division Scolaire Franco-Manitobaine (DSFM), creating a safety plan for students and staff when they arrived at school on Monday.

The school was searched by RCMP officers, including police dogs, before students and staff arrived, and once the property was secured, they were allowed to go inside.

RCMP said they arrested a 17-year-old for southeastern Manitoba, who cannot be named, and charged him with uttering threats. He was released from custody and will appear in court on Aug 12, 2022, in St-Pierre-Jolys.

The charge has not been proven in court, and RCMP continues to investigate.