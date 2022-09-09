Teenager charged with murder following stabbing in Nanaimo

A young man has been charged with the second degree murder of a 29-year-old man with a development disability in Nanaimo, B.C., earlier this week.

The victim was found with serious injuries at Maffeo Sutton Park around 11:30 p.m. Monday, after police were called to the park for an initial complaint about a group of youths intimidating a security guard.

While searching the area, Mounties discovered a man suffering from serious stab wounds, and another man who had been doused with bear spray.

The stabbing victim was taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said in a release Tuesday.

The other victim, a 22-year-old man, was treated at the scene and released.

That same evening, two suspects were arrested, a 17-year-old and a 19-year-old. Police said they were also searching for a third person who was believed to be connected to the incident.

On Thursday, Mounties said the individuals who had been arrested were released without charges, noting that the investigation was in its early stages.

"Investigators are aggressively pursuing this file and doing everything that is necessary to gather evidence and establish who is responsible for this homicide," said Nanaimo RCMP Const. Gary O'Brien in a statement Thursday.

On Friday, court documents showed teenager Mark Harrison, born in 2003, had been charged with murder.

Mounties said Friday afternoon that Harrison is from Nanaimo and was arrested late Thursday afternoon.

Another teen born in 2003, Aiden Bell, is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Harrison is expected to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on Friday afternoon, and again on Sept. 20.