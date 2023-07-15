Teenager critically injured in crash on Roger Stevens Drive

Ottawa paramedics say a teenager was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Roger Stevens Drive Friday.

Ottawa police said at around 5:30 p.m. that emergency crews responded to the crash between Malakoff and Upper Dwyer Hill roads. That stretch of road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Roger Stevens Dr is closed between Malakoff Rd and Upper Dwyer Hill Rd due to collision. Please avoid the area. #ottnews

Paramedics say a 17-year-old boy suffered multi-system trauma as a result of the crash and he was taken to hospital in critical condition. The teen remained in critical condition Saturday afternoon.

He was the only patient paramedics transported.

Police said Saturday morning that the road had reopened.

Ottawa police say investigators in the collision investigation unit would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage. You can contact police at 613-236-1222, ext. 2345.