Teenager dead following head-on collision: Manitoba RCMP

A teenager is dead following a two-vehicle head-on collision on Highway 59, according to Manitoba RCMP.

Mounties said the crash happened at around 6:20 p.m. on November 21, about half a kilometre south of Road 43 North, also known as Prefontaine Road.

After an initial investigation, it was determined a southbound pickup, driven by a 17-year-old male from St. Pierre-Jolys, collided with a northbound pickup. The northbound truck was being driven by a 58-year-old man from Winnipeg and also had a 45-year-old woman as a passenger.

When police arrived on the scene, all three people were receiving emergency medical attention and were transported to hospital with serious injuries. On November 23, the teenager died from his injuries.

Police said visibility was clear at the time of the collision and that the roads were dry with a small strip of snow on the centre line. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing with the assistance of an RCMP Forensic Collision Reconstructionist.