Teenager dies in ATV rollover in Renfrew County

Ontario Provincial Police say a 16-year-old has died after being injured in an ATV rollover in Renfrew County.

Two people were involved in the crash just after 2 p.m. Saturday on Emelin Street in Douglas, Ont., 20 km west of Renfrew.

The teenage driver was airlifted to a local hospital by an Ornge air ambulance but was later pronounced dead.

The passenger’s injuries were not life-threatening.

Police did not identify the victim.