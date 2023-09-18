Teenager found dead along Gregoire Lake victim of homicide: RCMP

RCMP have identified a teenage boy as the victim of a homicide found last week along Gregoire Lake, about 35 kilometres southeast of Fort McMurray.

Wood Buffalo RCMP and Fort McMurray Fire and EMS responded to a call for assistance on Thursday at 9:30 p.m. along Gregoire Lake, north of Highway 881, arriving to find 17-year-old Keelin Kortzman dead at the scene.

is body was transported to Edmonton, where the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner performed an autopsy and deemed Kortzman's death a homicide.

RCMP are releasing his name and are again asking for dash-cam footage from people who travelled Thursday on the highway along Gregoire Lake in hopes of generating tips to assist the investigation.

People who have dash-cam footage of Highway 881 between Gregoire Lake Estates and Anzac between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Thursday or any information about the incident are asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4040 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.