Teenager in critical condition after being hit by driver in Greenbelt

Ottawa paramedics say a teenager has been critically injured after being struck by a driver in the Greenbelt, north of Barrhaven.

Paramedics were called to the area of Cedarview Road and Cedarhill Drive at 4:49 p.m. because someone hit a pedestrian.

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Ottawa police closed Cedarview Road in both directions at Cedarhill Drive for the investigation.

Traffic alert: Cedarview Road is closed in both directions at Cedarhill Drive due to a collision.

Please avoid the area and find an alternate route.



Alerte-circulation: le ch. Cedarview est fermé dans les deux directions à la prom. Cedarhill suite à une collision.

Veuillez… pic.twitter.com/wqtxP1tNRD