Teen seriously assaulted after trying to stop fight in downtown Winnipeg
A 17-year-old boy was seriously assaulted after he attempted to stop a fight in downtown Winnipeg on Saturday.
The Winnipeg Police Service was called to the area of Fort Street and Graham Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Police note that bystanders called 911 and provided first aid until the officers arrived.
A 17-year-old boy was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he remains in guarded condition.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating and determined that the victim was leaving a concert when he intervened in a fight between unknown individuals. Police said the teenager was then “seriously” assaulted.
No arrests have been made. Investigators are continuing to look for information on suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers.
