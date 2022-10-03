Teenager killed in hit and run west of Edmonton, RCMP looking for driver

A 16-year-old boy is dead after RCMP say he was hit by a vehicle and left to die on First Nations land west of Edmonton.

Mayerthorpe RCMP were called to Nikoodi Road in the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation at 4:12 a.m. on Saturday.

Mounties found the boy unconscious on the road. Paramedics were called but he died. His name will not be released.

"It is believed that the 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week at the Edmonton office of the Chief Medical Examiner," Cpl. Deanna Fontaine wrote in a Monday news release.

"Mayerthorpe RCMP would like to extend their condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased."

Anyone with information or related video footage is asked to contact Mounties at 780-786-2291 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation is located about 80 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.