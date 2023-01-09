Teenager killed in Langley, B.C., crash identified online
The 17-year-old who died following a single-vehicle crash in Langley, B.C., over the weekend has been identified online.
Taren Singh Lal was driving home from work on Saturday night when he crashed into a utility pole on the Fraser Highway, according to a GoFundMe set up to support his family.
The fundraiser described Lal as a “positive and joyful presence” in his community, and as a “caring friend and family member” who hoped to one day become a police officer.
The teenager lost control of his vehicle – initially reported to be a 2021 Tesla – due to poor weather conditions, according to the GoFundMe page.
Langley RCMP said they were called to the crash scene near Fraser Highway and 228th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities believe the driver died on impact.
-
Drag Storytime protest not deterring Sault alliesIt's been a busy few days for organizers of a 'Drag Storytime' in Sault Ste. Marie after learning someone was planning to protest the event this weekend at one of the library branches.
-
Winnipeggers being warned about deadly fentanyl-based drugWinnipeg police are warning people about a common street drug called "down," after a 26-year-old man overdosed on the drug.
-
Via Rail apology a 'slap in the face' says travellerAfter a disastrous Christmas travel period, which included cancelled and delayed trips, Via Rail has issued an apology to travellers. But one traveller says the apology is not good enough.
-
London Knights quiet on trade front but sound off on hockey insiderRumours were circling on social media prior to the OHL trade deadline, but one, in particular, irked the London Knights.
-
Caldwell Family Centre receives money for new refrigerated truckThe Caldwell Family Centre in Ottawa's west end has obtained a new refrigerated truck, which will be used to transport donated food that would otherwise go to waste.
-
Inquest into 2018 Oro-Medonte quarry death reveals 'hidden hazard' in old rock crusherThe inquest into a workplace death at an Oro-Medonte quarry in 2018 wrapped Tuesday with an engineering consultant's witness testimony about the "hidden hazard" that resulted in Michael Pridham's death.
-
Saskatchewan travellers 'in limbo right now' as local airports experience mounting issuesMounting issues surround air travel right now across the country but Saskatchewan is experiencing a perfect storm, according to a business expert.
-
'I decided to buy a ticket': Guelph grandfather wins lotto prizeLeon Stewart, a 67-year-old father and grandfather, said he is still processing the shock after winning an instant bingo doubler.
-
'It looks terrible': Resident upset with mess of garbage left for weeksA North End resident wants to see the city pick up a mess of garbage they say has been left for weeks.