Teenager killed in Langley, B.C., crash identified online

The 17-year-old who died following a single-vehicle crash in Langley, B.C., over the weekend has been identified online.

Taren Singh Lal was driving home from work on Saturday night when he crashed into a utility pole on the Fraser Highway, according to a GoFundMe set up to support his family.

The fundraiser described Lal as a “positive and joyful presence” in his community, and as a “caring friend and family member” who hoped to one day become a police officer.

The teenager lost control of his vehicle – initially reported to be a 2021 Tesla – due to poor weather conditions, according to the GoFundMe page.

Langley RCMP said they were called to the crash scene near Fraser Highway and 228th Street at around 8:30 p.m. Authorities believe the driver died on impact.