Teenager seriously injured after crash with dump truck

A young man in his late teens is in hospital after his car ended up in a ditch following a collision with a dump truck Monday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 2 p.m. on Gough Road, west of Manotick Station Road. The teen's vehicle had landed on its roof in a ditch and his legs were pinned. The dump truck was leaking fuel.

Ottawa firefighters were able to safely extricate the teen from his vehicle and contain the diesel fuel leak. Ottawa Fire Servces says approximately 50 gallons of fuel leaked from the dump truck.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.