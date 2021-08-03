Teenager shot Monday night in Carlington area

Ottawa police say a 15-year-old boy is in stable condition after being shot late Monday night in the Carlington area.

In a tweet, the Ottawa Police Guns and Gangs Unit said they were called to the Caldwell Avenue area at around 11:15 p.m. Monday.

No arrests have been made at this time. Witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222 ext. 5050 or submit tips anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

