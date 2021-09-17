Teenagers charged after hate-motivated crime against Mississauga family

Two teenagers have been charged after a man was assaulted in Mississauga over the weekend and stones were thrown at his family as they drove away from the scene.

Investigators say the incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Barbertown and Mississauga roads.

A 44-year-old man accompanied by his family was conducting a faith ceremony when two suspects approached them.

Peel Regional Police say the suspects “shouted derogatory and hateful remarks, and then proceeded to assault the victim several times.”

The victim was able to get away and he and his family made their way to their vehicle. As they drove away, stones were thrown at their car, police say, causing damage to the vehicle.

Police say they investigated the incident as a hate-motivated crime.

On Tuesday, two people were taken into custody after dashboard camera footage was brought forth by a member of the community.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old male, both from Mississauga, have each been charged with assault, assault with a weapon, mischief over $5,000 and mischief with bias. The teenagers cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The charges have not been proven in court.