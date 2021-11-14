Teenagers hospitalized after reports of shooting in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police are investigating after reports of shots fired in Kitchener Saturday night.
Emergency crews were called to the area of Huber Street just after 9:30 p.m.
Police say they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot injuries at the scene. He was taken to an out-of-region hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police they say they were contacted shortly after when a 16-year-old male from Kitchener went to a local hospital with a gunshot injury. He was treated and later released.
An increased police presence is expected in the area as they investigate.
Officials say they’re still looking for who is responsible of what they believe to be a targeted incident.
“At this point we have no suspect information. It’s very early in the investigation. Whoever is responsible is outstanding and as soon as we have information that is necessary to ensure public safety, we’ll be sure to release that,” said WRPS Superintendent Eugene Fenton.
People are being asked to avoid the area as police continue their investigation.
-
Group of wild boars roaming the Pickering area could be cause for concern, officials sayPickering resident Mary Delaney says her husband came face-to-face with the boars in what she called an ‘E.T. meets Elliot in the cornfield’ moment in the couple's backyard.
-
Oilers visit the Blues after Draisaitl's 2-goal gameEdmonton visits the St. Louis Blues after Leon Draisaitl scored two goals in the Oilers' 3-2 loss to the Sabres.
-
Cody Coverchuk crowned Canadian professional bull riding champ at finals in EdmontonDespite a lackluster start, Cody Coverchuk took the national title for professional bull riding in Canada Saturday evening.
-
-
New Brunswick reports a COVID-19-related death, 65 new cases on SundayNew Brunswick is reporting one death and 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
-
Sask. bull rider crowned 2021 PBR Canada ChampionA Saskatchewan bull rider has solidified his name in Professional Bull Riders (PBR) history, becoming the third multi-time national champion.
-
Residents reminded to 'pocket your keys' to prevent vehicle theftThe South Bruce OPP is reminding residents to “pocket your keys” to help prevent vehicles from being stolen.
-
Gift of Lights holiday display returns to BingemansA family-friendly light display has returned to Kitchener.
-
University of Saskatchewan Huskies seek 20th Hardy Cup after dominant Canada West semifinal winThe University of Saskatchewan Huskies football team beat the UBC Thunderbirds in the Canada West semifinal 39-17, punching its ticket to the Hardy Cup against the University of Manitoba Bisons.