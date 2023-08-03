Teenagers who were missing from Cape Breton travel group in Montreal: police

Police say two teenagers from India who went missing from a group travelling in Cape Breton are now in Montreal.

On Wednesday, police said two teenage boys left the Simon Hotel in Sydney sometime between midnight and 6 a.m. They did not show up when their travel group was scheduled to leave.

Police said the boys did not have any connections in the area.

In a Thursday update, Cape Breton Regional Police said the boys traveled to Halifax and were seen going into the Halifax Shopping Centre.

On Friday, police said the boys “traveled by their own means” to Montreal and are staying with a person they know.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they’ve referred the matter to local police and the Canada Border Services Agency.

They say they’re no longer looking for information on their whereabouts.

