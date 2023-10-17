Teens aged 13 to 16 charged in 'violent assault' in Leduc

Four teens have been charged after what police are calling a "violent assault" in Leduc.

Police were called to a parking lot in the area of 50 Street and Corinthia Drive around 12:10 p.m. on Monday for the assault on a minor.

A victim was taken to hospital but has since been released.

Four teens between the ages of 13 and 16, all residents of Leduc, have been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

The teens, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are scheduled to appear in court in Leduc on Nov. 10.

Black Gold School Division released a statement on the assault on Tuesday.

'"We are shocked by this incident and deeply concerned for the victim and their family," superintendent of schools Bill Romanchuk wrote. "We will do whatever we can to support them during this very difficult time."

"The safety of all students is important to us, and we are cooperating fully with the RCMP."