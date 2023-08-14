Teens allegedly chased by knife-wielding stranger in Vancouver

A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he allegedly chased a group of teenagers with a knife in Vancouver over the weekend.

Police say a 16-year-old boy called 911 around noon to report he and his friends were being threatened by an armed stranger.

In an email to CTV News Monday, Sgt. Steve Addison of the Vancouver Police Department said officers located the suspect near Kitsilano’s Seaforth Peace Park, and a bean bag gun was deployed during the arrest.

“The man did not comply with the officers’ directions when they informed him that he was under arrest and that he needed to surrender,” wrote Addison.

He says the use of a beanbag shotgun was necessary as multiple people were nearby and public safety was at risk.

The suspect, Jaafar Rahim, surrendered after the first round was deployed, according to Addison.

He added that police recovered a weapon during the arrest.

Rahim was taken to jail and has since been charged with assault with a weapon, assaulting a police officer and possession of a weapon.

Police believe there may be other witnesses or victims who have not yet come forward, according to Addison.

Anyone with information can call the VPD’s non-emergency line at 604-717-3321.