A pair teens were taken into police custody following an allegedly targeted case of arson at a View Royal home this weekend.

West Shore RCMP say the fire broke out around 5:20 a.m. Saturday at a home on Newstead Crescent.

When officers arrived, firefighters with the View Royal Fire Department were already responding to the scene and extinguished the fire. The flames, however, caused "significant damage" to the front porch of the home before they were put out.

Police say they determined the fire was deliberately set and quickly identified two suspects.

"Police have determined that this was a targeted incident and do not believe the public is at risk," said Const. Nancy Saggar of the West Shore RCMP in a release Wednesday.

"Both suspects were held by police and later released via court order. They are set to appear in court with respect to the charges later in March," she said.

Jaden Peirce, 18, has been charged with one count of arson. Zacharie Nickel, 19, has been charged with one count of arson and one count of uttering threats.