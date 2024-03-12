Teens arrested after assaulting security guards at The Forks: Winnipeg police

Four Winnipeg teenagers are facing multiple charges after they allegedly assaulted security guards at The Forks over the weekend.

On Saturday at 5:25 p.m., officers were called to The Forks for reports of multiple youths fighting with security guards. When officers arrived, the teens ran in multiple directions. Four were arrested following short chases near the Esplanade Riel Footbridge, with officers seizing a knife and brass knuckles during the arrests.

According to police, security saw several youth banned from the Forks Market inside and asked them to leave. The suspects allegedly threatened to assault the security officers as they were escorted from the property. When security and the teens were near the Esplanade Riel Footbridge, one of them allegedly pulled out a canister of suspected bear spray and discharged it, and the teens began assaulting the security guards.

No injuries were reported.

Two 14-year-old males, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male are facing numerous charges, including assault, assault with a weapon, uttering threats and breaches.

They were released on appearance notices.