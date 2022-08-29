Teens arrested after knifepoint robbery in Guelph

A 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested and charged after they allegedly robbed a pair of teenage girls at knifepoint.

In a media release, Guelph police said it happened on Tuesday Aug. 23.

The 15-year-old girls were walking downtown when they were confronted by two boys wearing balaclavas and holding knives. The boys took on of their cellphones.

Police said both girls suffered minor cuts during the robbery.

The boys were located three days later and arrested.

They’re now each charged with robbery, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, assault with a weapon, wearing a disguise while committing an offence and forcible confinement.