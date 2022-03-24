Teens arrested after reports of vehicle break-ins in Bracebridge

Police arrested two teens accused of breaking into parked cars in Bracebridge in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Officers were called to the area of Tamarack Trail after three young people were spotted around 5 a.m. breaking into vehicles.

Police took two teens, 14 and 17-years-old, into custody and searched the area for a third who ran from the scene.

They ask anyone who had items stolen after their vehicle was broken into to call the police and make a report because officers recovered some property.

Bracebridge OPP encourages those with information on the identity of anyone involved to contact it at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.

The identities of the accused are protected under the Youth Justice Act.