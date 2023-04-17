Teens arrested for attempted break-in at old Guelph jail
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Alison Sandstrom
Guelph police have charged two teens after the pair allegedly tried to break in to the former Guelph Correctional Centre on York Road.
According to police, security staff at the old jail called around 9 p.m. Sunday to report two males attempting to gain entry.
When police arrived, they said officers found a window that had been tampered with, however no one got inside.
Police used dogs to track the teens down. One was arrested after a short foot chase, while the other was found more than a kilometre away.
The teen boys, aged 18 and 17, are both charged with break and enter.
