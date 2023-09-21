Teens arrested for robbing man at gunpoint outside Union Station

Two teenagers have been arrested after a man was robbed at gunpoint in front of Union Station on Wednesday.

The incident took place around 9 p.m., when a man in his 20s was sitting outside the station, located at 123 Main St.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, two suspects confronted the man and demanded a cigarette.

Police allege that when the victim refused to give over more cigarettes, he was assaulted, and robbed of his cigarettes and money at gunpoint. The suspects then ran away from the scene.

The victim did not require medical attention.

Officers found and arrested the suspects at a recreational area of The Forks.

A 16-year-old male has been charged with armed robbery using a firearm; carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited device or ammunition; and failure to comply with the condition of a release order. He was taken into custody.

A 14-year-old female is facing a charge of armed robbery using a firearm. She was released on an appearance notice as mandated by the criminal code.