Teens arrive in London to help out at community non-profits

Non-profit organizations in London and St. Thomas, Ont. are getting some help this week from groups of teenagers they don’t even know.

A youth mission group has arrived in the area to volunteer at various community agencies.

Among the group is 17-year-old Sara Bush from Ann Arbor, MI, who could be found helping to paint a fence at London’s Glen Cairn Community Resource Centre Tuesday.

“Well, I’ve been, I’ve been doing stuff like this basically my whole life,” she said. “And it’s just like, it’s fun to serve the community too, and I like painting. It’s fun.”

The youth group Serve falls under the non-profit ThereforeGo Ministries.

Serve is made up of teens from across Ontario and Michigan. They take short-term mission trips to various communities to perform volunteer work.

This week, 54 youth and youth leaders in seven groups have fanned out across London and St. Thomas to help at various non-profit organizations, according to William Jones, youth pastor at Talbot Street Church in London.

“So kids are painting, they are gardening this week, they’re working with breakfast programs, even painting some picnic tables out in St. Thomas in a community garden there,” he said.

They arrived on the weekend, and went straight to work on Monday, said youth leader Jim Bryson, from Ann Arbor, MI.

“It’s going really good. We’ve got a really good group of teens here who are very, very good at working and doing very fast painting this fast,” he said. “They’re a little bit tired because they had to stay up late and get up early, but they really like working hard.”

Serve will be in London for one week.