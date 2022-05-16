Teens bear sprayed at a playground in Regina
Two teenagers were bear sprayed at a playground on Friday and now the Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.
Officers responded to a report of a bear spray incident in a school playground on the 1100 block of Princess Street around 3:30 p.m. according to a news release.
A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old said three men approached them and sprayed them with a substance, which caused an instant burning sensation to their eyes, nose, and throat. They received first aid on site before EMS arrived.
The teenagers described the suspects as three young men, completely dressed in black and wearing black masks.
The investigation is ongoing and RPS asks anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Regina Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
