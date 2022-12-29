Teens charged after attempted carjacking

Three youths have been charged following an attempted armed carjacking earlier this month.

Around 3 a.m. on Dec. 9, police say a man was walking away from his car in the 500 block of Mornington Ave near Mornington Park when three men he didn’t know approached him.

According to police, one of the men demanded the victim’s car keys while another pulled out a firearm.

The victim was physically assaulted and struck with pellets from the firearm.

The suspects fled on foot and didn’t end up getting the victim’s vehicle.

Three 15-year-old boys who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act have been jointly charged with robbery.

One of the teens was additionally charged with pointing a firearm, discharged a firearm in a reckless manner and possession of a weapon.

Another one of the teens was charged with fail to comply with an undertaking, pointing a firearm, discharge a firearm in a reckless manner and mischief under $5,000.

The third 15-year-old was additionally charged with one count of fail to comply with undertaking.