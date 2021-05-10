Teens charged after guns, $135K in drugs seized

Three young teens have been charged after guns, ammunition and drugs were seized in searches of seven residences on Friday.

London's Crime Gun Task Force, with the assistance of several other units, executed searh warrants on Lancaster Street, Westminster Drive, First Street, two residence on Marconi Boulevard and two residences on White Oak Road.

Among the items seized were:

SKS 7.62 rifle

Mossberg sawed-off shotgun

Ithica sawed-off shotgun

48 rounds of 7.62 ammunition

extended magazine

three replica handguns

1,042 grams of methamphetamine, valued at $104,200

168 grams of fentanyl, valued at $33,000

As a result of the investigation, two 14-year-old males and one 13-year-old male have been jointly charged with:

three counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

three counts of possess loaded/unloaded regulated firearm

two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

two counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon or prohibited device knowing no authority

possess firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

One 14-year-old male has additionally been charged with one count of fail to comply with undertaking.

All three are expected to appear in London court Monday.