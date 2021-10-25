Teens charged, cautioned after Ottawa Valley schools threatened
Ontario Provincial Police say one teenager is facing charges and another was cautioned following separate investigations into threats made on social media against schools in the Ottawa Valley.
In one case, the principal of a high school in Pembroke, Ont. reported threatening posts on social media to the police on Friday morning. A 15-year-old was arrested. The teen was also allegedly involved in a separate trespassing incident at a home in Pembroke last week, OPP said.
The youth, who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA), is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, trespassing at night, weapon possession, forcible entry, and three counts of failing to comply with a sentence.
The youth was released into a parent's custody and is due in court in November.
A second incident reported in Petawawa, Ont. on Friday involved alleged threats made on social media against a local elementary school. Police said a 14-year-old from Laurentian Valley Township was cautioned under the YCJA and their parent was notified but no charges were laid.
Police did not identify the schools but said the two incidents are not related.
