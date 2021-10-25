Teens charged, cocaine seized after business south of Calgary robbed
An 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old male face charges after staff and a customer at a Foothills County business were confined during a recent robbery.
According to RCMP officials, three masked males entered an undisclosed store on the morning of Oct. 20 and threatened two employees and a customer. The victims were confined and the suspects swiped clothing, masks and other merchandise.
The suspects were believed to have fled the area in a gold-coloured sedan.
RCMP members, with assistance from the Calgary Police Service tactical unit, executed a search warrant at a home in northeast Calgary that night where stolen merchandise was recovered and two people were arrested.
Gabriel Keeling, 18, and a 17-year-old male who cannot be identified faces charges of:
- Robbery;
- Disguise with intent;
- Three counts each of forcible confinement; and,
- Two counts each of mischief under $5,000.
The 17-year-old was also charged with:
- Possession of a controlled substance (cocaine); and,
- Four counts of failure to comply.
Both suspects remained in custody ahead of their court date scheduled for Monday.
RCMP have not confirmed if investigators are still searching for a third suspect.